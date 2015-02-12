We just spotted our favourite pro-vaccination poster ever

US National Library of Medicine/CDC C-3PO and R2D2 aren’t susceptible to measles, but they know what’s up.

In 1977, Star Wars was first released. Vaccination campaigns had already eliminated the terrible smallpox virus from the US. That year, the last case would occur in the world. It wasn’t until two years later that vaccines stopped the spread of polio in the US, and vaccine-preventable diseases like measles were still widespread.

So to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated and to stop the spread of these horrible diseases, the CDC took a pop-culture cue — and a couple of our favourite droids — to send out an important message with this amazing poster: get your kids vaccinated to protect them from potentially life-threatening illnesses.

Now that’s an awesome PSA.

It’s been some time since parents have seen what these diseases can do, and due to increasing clusters of parents deciding they don’t want their kids getting vaccines (due to disproven fears about their effects), some of these diseases are starting to come back.

We don’t want that to happen.

In an odd twist of fate, the current outbreak of the vaccine-preventable measles virus began at Disneyland in California.

Since Disney now owns Star Wars, maybe they want to revive this campaign?

