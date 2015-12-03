Someone put all the released 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' footage in chronological order

Someone has finally done it.

YouTube channel Disneyland Experience has taken all of the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” trailers, TV ads, and features and attempted to put them all in chronological order.

We spotted this first on the blog /film, and it’s really good.

The six-minute long trailer starts off showing Rey scavenging on Jakku before cutting to Kylo Ren and the First Order setting a planet — maybe Jakku, maybe not — ablaze. We then see Poe captured and tortured by Kylo. Finn then makes a decision to flee the First Order and winds up on Jakku.

Rey saves the abandoned BB-8 from a few rogue scavengers and meets up with Finn, who has shed his Stormtrooper gear. The First Order, perhaps in search of Finn, but most likely to find BB-8 who is supposed to have some important information, are then seen chasing after Finn, Rey, and BB-8.

The trio wind up aboard the Millennium Falcon with Han Solo and Chewbacca. They head to another planet, presumably with Lupita Nyong’o’s CG alien character Maz Kanata before the First Order finds them there.

Personally, I think some of these scenes are still out of order. Poe may not appear this early in the film, and scenes with the First Order gathering and Kylo Ren looking out of a spaceship have no context whatsoever. They can easily occur early or later in the film.

Still, the video does a good job of piecing together similar scenes. The only issue: none of the dialogue made it in. So if you haven’t watched all the trailers and ads obsessively, it can be tough to follow along.

What we do know is that “The Force Awakens” is two hours and 16 minutes long, so this six-minute chunk still barely even scratches the surface of the film.

Check out the compilation below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.