Someone has already recreated the Star Wars trailer with Legos -- and it's awesome

It hasn’t taken long, but someone has already recreated “The Force Awakens” trailer with Legos. Final Feature is a 18-year-old animator and director who specialises in Lego remakes. He completed this video in only 6 hours. Check out the stunning recreation above.
Video courtesy of Final Feature
