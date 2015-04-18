Someone has already recreated the Star Wars trailer with Legos -- and it's awesome

It hasn’t taken long, but someone has already recreated “The Force Awakens” trailer with Legos. Final Feature is a 18-year-old animator and director who specialises in Lego remakes. He completed this video in only 6 hours. Check out the stunning recreation above.

