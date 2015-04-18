US

Someone has already recreated the Star Wars trailer with Legos -- and it's awesome

Devan Joseph, Justin Gmoser

It hasn’t taken long, but someone has already recreated “The Force Awakens” trailer with Legos. Final Feature is a 18-year-old animator and director who specialises in Lego remakes. He completed this video in only 6 hours. Check out the stunning recreation above. 

Video courtesy of Final Feature

Follow Final Feature: On Facebook and Twitter 

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.