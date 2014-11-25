J.J. Abrams' Handwritten Note Confirms 88-Second 'Star Wars' Trailer Just Days Away

“Star Wars: Episode VII” director J.J. Abrams has confirmed an 88-second trailer for the new film will arrive in select theatres this holiday weekend.

Abrams tweeted out a note confirming the trailer release simply saying “Thanksgiving.”

Earlier Monday, Regal Entertainment Group announced the trailer will debut Friday in nine of its theatres nationwide ahead of all movies.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres December 18, 2015.

Here’s a better look at the note.

It reads:

“A TINY* peek at what we’re working on — this Friday in select theatres. Hope you enjoy and have a most excellent Thanksgiving! Best, JJ *88 seconds”

The official “Star Wars” twitter account originally retweeted the director’s tweet with the words “#TheForceAwakens from its turkey coma…” before deleting it.

