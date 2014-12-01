There's An Easter Egg In The New 'Star Wars' Trailer

The trailer for the new Star Wars movie, “The Force Awakens,” debuted Friday.

And geeks around the internet have already discovered an Easter egg.

The end of the trailer shows Han Solo’s ship, the Millennium Falcon, the same ship he had in the old movies. It looks like this:

But upon closer inspection, fans have noticed something different. Let’s flash back to this moment in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi” when Lando Calrissian is piloting the Falcon through the second Death Star on his way to blow it up.

He knocks off the radar dish at the top of the ship!

The new Star Wars movie takes place about 30 years after that moment. It looks like Han Solo replaced the old circular dish with a rectangular one.

See?

Now watch the full trailer:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.