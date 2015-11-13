These photos of 'Star Wars' ships on Earth are totally mesmerising

Vesa Lehtimäki The Millennium Falcon makes a bumpy landing on planet Earth.

More than three decades after first falling in love with “Star Wars” in theatres, Finnish photographer Vesa Lehtimäki is bringing the franchise’s most beloved ships and fighters to planet Earth.

Lehtimäki dug up his old scale models from the 1980s and carefully photographed them in the great outdoors, so the ships appear to be parked on Earth. The results will delight any aspiring Rebel pilot.

You can check out more of Lehtimäki’s stunning work on Instagram or buy his book, “LEGO Star Wars: Small Scenes from a Big Galaxy.”

“I saw the first [movie] in its theater run back in 1977,” Vesa Lehtimäki tells Tech Insider. “For my generation, that’s like Woodstock.”

Picture: Lucasfilm and Twentieth Century Fox / ‘Star Wars’

As a kid, he bought scale models and built them from scratch. Later, they made their way into cardboard boxes where they collected dust for three decades.

Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

In 2009, the Finnish photographer began photographing his son’s “Star Wars” LEGO toys and rediscovered his passion for the franchise. He dug up his old scale models.

A photo posted by Vesa Lehtimäki (@avanaut) on May 8, 2014 at 9:13am PDT

Since then, Lehtimäki’s growing collection of “Star Wars” scale models has dwarfed that of his son.

‘X-Yard’. Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

Though the photos don’t look doctored, the models are mostly 1/72-scale of the “real” battleships.

‘The Helsinki Falcon’. Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

He paints them by hand, adding an abundance of detail that shines in photographs but wasn’t necessary for wide shots in the movies.

‘Warbird Migration’. Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

Lehtimäki has two ways of shooting scale models so they look believable. The first involves dragging the toy on location.

‘The Winter Ghost’. Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

He photographs the model on a table against a backdrop, and then removes the table in Photoshop.

Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

Other times, Lehtimäki captures the background and model separately. He marries the images in Photoshop.

Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

The second approach is far trickier, as he has to match the lighting and angles in the two shots.

‘The Treetop Falcon’. Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

Many of Lehtimäki’s photographs are set in a snowy landscape, reminiscent of the fictional ice planet Hoth. He substitutes baking powder for real frost.

‘Casual Parking Helsinki’. Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

Lehtimäki’s favorite shot, titled “My Kind of Winter Wonderland,” uses a 1/24-scale X-wing fighter that’s an exact part-for-part replica of the ones used for filming the first “Star Wars” movie.

‘My Kind of Wonderland’. Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

He modified the build with a custom brass landing gear and a cockpit outfitted with fiber optics. The paint job looks perfectly weathered.

‘X-Wing Parked’. Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

His studio-scale Y-wing fighter is one of 44 units ever made. The original builders harvested parts from over 50 scale-model kits from the late ’60s to mid-70s.

‘The Summer Ghost’ shows the 1/72-scale Y-wing, not the studio-scale model described above. Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

That and the 5-foot Millennium Falcon are what Lehtimäki calls the Holy Grails of “Star Wars” scale models.

‘The Millennium Falcon at Dusk’. Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

While Lehtimäki claims no photo is perfect, we’re grateful for the chance to live the life of a Rebel pilot vicariously.

‘X-Ford’. Picture: Vesa Lehtimäki

