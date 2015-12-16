'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' is going to do $8 billion in total sales, says Goldman Sachs

Disney/YouTube Rey goes up against Kylo Ren’s lightsaber.

A new research report out today from Goldman Sachs expects even higher returns for the new “Star Wars” than before.

Updating its forecast for the latest film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” out Friday, Goldman Sachs says it expects the film to take in approximately $8 billion in total sales.

The breakdown includes $1.95 billion in global box office (the previous prediction was $1.5 billion), with $750 million at the domestic box office and $1.2 billion abroad. The rest of the estimate comes from retail.

As Goldman points out, this would make “The Force Awakens” “the third-highest-grossing film of all time, behind only ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar.'”

The forecast suggests that the opening weekend may actually not be the best indicator, as the last two weekends of the year are historically big times for ticket sales due to the holidays.

Merchandising is at least as important to Disney as box office, and Goldman predicts consumer product sales for the film to total $6 billion.

