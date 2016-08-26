This crazy 'Star Wars' theory flips everything we know about Rey in 'The Force Awakens'

Warning: Major spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

With Rey in “The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars” added another strong female hero to its universe.

But a dark theory suggests Rey might not be a hero at all.

Instead, she could be the franchise’s newest villain.

The question of Rey’s parentage was one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the newest “Star Wars” and could help explain her natural ability to use the Force with so little training, while Luke Skywalker had to endure Yoda’s trials in the original trilogy.

But all we can do is assume Rey is Luke’s daughter for now and wait until later episodes fill us in.

In the meantime, this theory compiled by Uproxx uses the information given in “The Force Awakens” film and novelization. The film shows how easy it is for Rey to use the Force and the novelization, which is canon, says during her and Kylo Ren’s climactic battle that she heard a voice from the dark side that told her to kill Kylo Ren.

And like Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader, Rey suffered a very troubled childhood and is full of anger and fear over the death of her father figure Han Solo.

Most convincing of all, the video explainer points out how in the “Force Awakens” poster, Rey’s staff lines up perfectly with Kylo Ren’s red lightsaber — the kind members of the Sith use — meaning Rey is literally positioned to take over using the Sith’s weapon and therefore become a member of the dark side.

Outside of this theory, the idea that Rey is tied to the dark side is hinted at in John Williams’ compositions. Her theme is a lighter, reversed version of Darth Vader’s famous “Imperial March.”

Try to pick your jaw up off the floor and watch the full theory explainer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: 7 things you missed in the new Star Wars Rogue One trailer



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.