THEN & NOW: The original 'Star Wars' cast 38 years later

Lucasfilm screencap Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’

The first movie instalment of “Star Wars” premiered in 1977, and anticipation for each new sequel and prequel has snowballed ever since.

Now, a seventh movie, “The Force Awakens” is being released — and it will include the beloved original main characters played by Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, as well as other role reprisals from other fan favourites. It’s kicking off a hot streak of six new “Star Wars” movies planned for release over the next five years.

So what’s everybody from the original three “Star Wars” movies been up to in the past 38 years? Scroll through to find out.

