This 'Star Wars'-themed wedding was out of this galaxy

With “The Force Awakens” now out in theatres — opening with a record-breaking $57 million — everybody has “Star Wars” fever.

Two die hard “Star Wars” fans decided to use the film’s opening night at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles to throw “Star Wars”-themed nuptials.

While some people bring their dogs to their wedding, this couple had R2-D2 as a ring bearer. Meanwhile, Stormtroopers and Chewbacca alike gathered for the occasion.

The first thing the newlyweds did together? They watched “The Force Awakens,” which is now playing in theatres.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

