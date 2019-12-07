Inside the massive 'Star Wars' pop-up celebrating the entire franchise that fans can visit for free

Crystal Cox/Business Insider You can choose to pose with the light side or dark side at the Dolby SoHo ‘Star Wars’ experience in New York City.

An enormous “Star Wars” pop-up is free for fans of the franchise to visit from now through January 5 in New York City.

After a “Lion King” takeover earlier this year, Disney and Dolby Laboratories partnered again to takes fans through the three main trilogies to celebrate to the release of “The Rise of Skywalker” later this month and bid farewell to the Skywalker saga.

The 11-room exhibit features a mirror room and photo opp with lightsabers as well as two massive art murals. Fans will also be able to listen to John Williams’ score in a cosy lounge.

This is the pop-up “Star Wars” fans are looking for. From now through January 5, fans can stop by Dolby’s SoHo building in New York City to experience an immersive, two-floor pop-up before the release of this month’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“We go way back to the very beginning with the saga. We helped bring ‘Star Wars’ to audiences in surround sound. That really put Dolby on the map,” Stuart Bowling, director of content and creative relations at Dolby Laboratories, told Insider of why they collaborated with Disney and Lucasfilm.

Before opening to the public, I toured the 20,000 square foot space which features 11 rooms and experiences taking fans through the nine films in the Skywalker saga. You can pose with lightsabers, take a look at some behind-the-scenes photos, listen to John Williams’ iconic score in a cosy lounge, and have the chance to win “Star Wars” posters and exclusive items.

The space will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday through Sunday each week. Keep reading to see what to expect at the “Star Wars” pop-up.

The “Star Wars” experience is located in New York City’s Dolby SoHo building.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Here’s the outside of the Dolby SoHo building the afternoon before opening to the public.

I stopped by Thursday afternoon to the 20,000-square-foot space at 477 Broadway.

It’s tough to miss the space. Two floors are completely covered in “Star Wars” signs and Rey and Kylo Ren can be seen up high ready to brawl.

I dressed up in my finest Sith boots and trench coat, ready to wield a lightsaber.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider I’m a big Kylo Ren fan.

If you’re going to head to a “Star Wars” pop-up where you can pose with friends and family, you have to look the part. Time to head inside!

The moment you enter the exhibit, you’re able to step into a room full of mirror walls and a dozen televisions.

Courtesy of Dolby This first room at the front of Dolby SoHo is called the Infinity Space.

The infinity mirror room cycles through a few “Star Wars” moments.

If you’re here for a nice Instagram, it’s the first of a few photo opportunities.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider I didn’t have to wait long to find Kylo.

You may want to try and capture a few photos here before the lines get long.

But that was just the entrance. I had to head through a dark corridor to see the rest of the exhibit.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider When you enter the space, you’re met with a tunnel to go through.

Dolby is sending you through hyperspace to launch into the rest of the exhibit.

Posters from the original “Star Wars” saga lined the corridor.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider You’re literally going on a journey through time.

The poster for “The Rise of Skywalker” can be found right before you step into the hallway.

When you come out the other end, you’re surrounded by four walls of monitors.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider It’s tough to not get a little emotional any time Carrie Fisher comes on screen. We’ll see her again in ‘Rise of the Skywalker.’

The experience room runs through different “Star Wars” moments from the franchise, including the scene with Carrie Fisher’s General Leia Organa above.

If you stay in this room long enough, you’ll see one of the trailers for “The Rise of Skywalker” play.

“When you stand in that room, being immersed in the last trailer for ‘The Rise of Skywalker,’ plus the surround sound of the Dolby Atmos enveloping you, if you’re a ‘Star Wars’ fan, it’s kind of the end of the saga. It’s an emotional thing. This kind of ends it all, brings back all these memories,” said Bowling of why the 360-degree space is one of his favourite rooms.

Other rooms you’ll walk through are decorated with “Star Wars” art, key movie moments, and themes.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider The blue and red ‘lightsaber’ LED lights make for a cool purple hue.

This room you walk through has LED lightsaber lights hanging down from the ceiling, representing the light and dark sides of the Force. A gorgeous giant poster for “The Rise of Skywalker” hangs behind them in a stairwell.

A living room space showcases toys, books, pillows, and more where you can sit down for a quick photo.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider The first seven films play on the TV in the living space.

The “Star Wars” saga on Disney Plus plays in the background. Dolby recently helped remaster all of the films for the streaming service.

Since 1977, Dolby has helped bring the sounds of the saga to life. For 1999’s “The Phantom Menace” Dolby created digital surround EX to enhance the sound experience. When Disney and Lucasfilm worked on “The Force Awakens,” the film was released in Dolby Atmos and Dolby vision to create a more immersive experience so you felt like you were right there during the lightsaber battles.

Make sure to spot the Thomas Kinkade painting of Kylo and Rey in the room before you leave.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider The scene shows the fight sequence from ‘The Force Awakens.’

Below them are their respective “Star Wars” ships they use in the films. There’s Kylo Ren’s command shuttle and the Millennium Falcon, which Rey kind of inherits after Han Solo’s death.

A virtual forest showcases 18 free standing screens.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Here’s a full look at the area you can walk through.

The monitors change from showing character posters from the newest film to iconic franchise moments from the franchise.

You’ll want to stand here a while to see the screens go through a collection of the best lightsaber battles from each of the trilogies.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Different scenes from the ‘Duel of the Fates’ fight from ‘Episode I’ play at the same time.

The coolest one I noticed was the Darth Maul “Duel of the Fates” battle from “The Phantom Menace.” The monitors played different parts of the same fight at the same time. Where else can you watch the battle like that?

Fans can pose with art throughout the exhibit like this giant mural of iconic “Star Wars” characters.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Rey, C-3P0, Kylo Ren, and new droid D-O are among the characters who can be spotted.

I was told there will be some refreshments for purchase behind this mural so fans can sit down and take in the view.

It’s no Baby Yoda, but he’s a close second.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Rey and Finn surround a wise Yoda.

Though you won’t find Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian” here, Bowling shared he was having his own miniature “Baby Yoda” 3D printed for the “Star Wars” premiere he’s attending.

A second mural imagines each of the nine Skywalker saga films together.

Courtesy of Dolby Off to the side, you can watch a time-lapse of the piece being brought together in real time.

The gallery space mural is by Canadian comic-book artist and illustrator James Raiz. You can see more of his work here. Raiz previously made an “Avengers: Infinity War” mural for Disney which took him hundreds of hours to complete.

The main area fans will want to stop by is the Hypno Pod space for a photo opp.

Courtesy of Dolby Rey and Kylo Ren’s lightsabers are laid out in this space.

Two of Hasbro’s black series lightsabers are waiting for you.

You’re asked to choose the light side or dark side for a photo opp.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider I had to do both, but I’m usually team dark side.

You can then show off your best Jedi or Sith pose or moves and send a short video clip to yourself.

If you ask nicely, they may also let you pose with both.

Dolby, Crystal Cox/Business Insider But you’re really supposed to choose the light side or dark side.

The image on the left is a still from the video clip Dolby will send to your email.

The two-level experience has more for fans to see downstairs.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Here’s how it looks once you get downstairs.

The red and blue lit area has a few items die-hard fans may love.

The art gallery showcases the red Sith troopers from the new film.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Yes, you can pose with the Sith troopers.

Those Sith troopers were sent by Lucasfilm for the event.

Concept art and photographs from behind-the-scenes of the films also hang in the gallery space.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Eight photos from the ‘Star Wars’ films are on display.

One of my favourites is the photo of Natalie Portman out of character, laughing on set.

John Williams fans will want to stop by the DJ Lab.

Courtesy of Dolby After watching scenes from the saga, you can listen to the music that helps bring it to life.

“For the first time, you can experience his score without picture, but with Dolby Atmos,” said Bowling.

You can plop right down and listen to sounds from Williams’ scores from each of the trilogies.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Could I have stayed in that room all day? Yes.

There’s no picture on the screen as Bowling mentioned, but the “Rise of Skywalker” logo is on display. It’s a pretty “Star Wars” zen area.

Finally, if you’ve never been inside a Dolby Cinema theatre, you can also pop into their intimate 26-seat screening room to watch the “Rise of Skywalker” trailer.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider I watched the ‘Star Wars’ trailer with Bowling, who’s off to the side on the left in the front row.

If you’ve only seen the trailer on a computer screen or in a regular theatre setting, I recommend popping in here to watch it. The scene with Palpatine at the end of the first trailer with Rey is much more clear than I’ve seen it anywhere else.

Before you head out, there’s a booth upstairs selling Dolby shirts.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Here’s the retail booth.

They’re not selling any “Star Wars” shirts, but depending on when you visit, I was told there will be “Star Wars” giveaways that include posters and other exclusive items.

“We have some exclusive artwork that was made for the Dolby Cinema release of ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’ We created these beautiful mini posters, so those are going to be available for people to have,” said Bowling.

The “Star Wars” experience at Dolby SoHo is open from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until January 5. It’s closed on Christmas and New Years Day.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider I may have taken Kylo Ren’s lightsaber out into another room to capture this shot. Don’t do that. But if you want to capture a similar photo, you should be able to bring your own lightsaber to the event.

“I hope that they come here and it brings back a lot of memories for them,” Bowling said of visitors coming through whether its with friends or families together remembering the franchise they grew up with for more than 40 years.

