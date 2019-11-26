'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' director says someone put the real script for sale on eBay after one of the actors left it under their bed

Lucasfilm ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’

The “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” director, J.J. Abrams, told “Good Morning America” on Monday that one of the movie’s actors left the script under a bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning the room.

Abrams said that the script made its way to eBay but that someone at Disney intercepted it before it could be sold.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is shrouded in secrecy, but its secrets could have been spilled because of a careless actor.

The movie’s director, J.J. Abrams, told “Good Morning America” on Monday that the script was put for sale on eBay after someone who was cleaning an actor’s room found the script under a bed.

“One of our actors, I won’t say which one – I want to, but I won’t – left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place,” Abrams said. “And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.”

Abrams said that someone at Disney intercepted the script before it could be sold.

As Entertainment Weekly noted, the top-billed stars of the movie (Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, for example) are the likely culprits, as supporting actors probably weren’t given full scripts.

“The Rise of Skywalker” is the finale to the nine-movie “Star Wars” Skywalker saga. It hits theatres on December 20.

