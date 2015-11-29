The new 'Star Wars' movie includes a tribute to a young girl who died of cancer

The new “Star Wars” movie will include a pink robot that was created by a “Star Wars” fan to honour his daughter who was dying of cancer, it has been confirmed.

“R2-KT” is a pink astromech droid that looks similar to R2-D2, but pink. The robot was created for “Star Wars” fan Albin Johnson’s daughter Katie, who suffered from brain cancer.

Katie Johnson died in 2005, but the pink droid named after her has been used to raise money for charity and has since appeared at “Star Wars” conventions around the world.

Albin Johnson tweeted on Saturday that the pink droid will appear in the new “Star Wars” movie, making it part of the story canon.

It’s official, R2-KT is in The Force Awakens. We just received permission to share the news. #R2KTinStarWars @ArtooKatee #StarWars

— Albin Johnson (@tk210) November 28, 2015

R2-KT has already appeared several times in the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” TV show, but it will now be given a part in the new movie.

Reddit user “llvihearsevil” pointed out that the pink droid was spotted in the corner of a behind the scenes video that was released at Comic-Con in July:

