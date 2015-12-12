There will be one huge difference when you see the new 'Star Wars' movie in theatres

When you head out to see “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the film will have one very big change as soon as the movie starts.

Up until now, each of the six films in the franchise has begun with the iconic drumroll and fanfare from Fox.

Here’s how the logo has looked over the years:

When you head to go see “The Force Awakens,” it will be noticably missing.

Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 so any upcoming “Star Wars” movies will be devoid of the 20th Century Fox logo. If you’ve purchased any of the newly-released “Star Wars” movies from Disney, you’ll already have noticed the change in every movie but 1977’s “A New Hope” (Fox owns the rights to that film and always will).

Instead, you’ll see the Lucasfilm Ltd. logo along with some other music play before the iconic opening “Star Wars” crawl begins.

Here’s how it will look when you head to theatres:

This will take some getting used to.

