We may see blood for the first time in a 'Star Wars' movie

Jason Guerrasio

A new trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ was released Thursday afternoon.

While we’ve been poring over the new trailer, one of the things we caught while watching the latest teaser is that it looks like Finn (John Boyega), who may be one of the main characters in the film, has a bloody hand mark on his stormtrooper helmet when he takes it off.

Finn bloodYouTube/Disney/’The Force Awakens’

The sight of blood in a “Star Wars” movie is chilling, and unprecedented.

Though there have been countless limbs chopped off by lightsabers, and a scene from “The Phantom Menace” where Darth Maul impaled Qui-Gon Jinn with his dual-bladed lightsaber, we’ve never seen a drop of blood.

The phantom menace8Play GIFYouTube/LucasFilm

Perhaps director J.J. Abrams is taking the saga into more mature territory.

Finn gifPlay GIFYouTube/Disney/’The Force Awakens’

NOW WATCH: This is how the iconic lightsaber sounds are created for ‘Star Wars’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.