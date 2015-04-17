We may see blood for the first time in a 'Star Wars' movie

A new trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ was released Thursday afternoon.

While we’ve been poring over the new trailer, one of the things we caught while watching the latest teaser is that it looks like Finn (John Boyega), who may be one of the main characters in the film, has a bloody hand mark on his stormtrooper helmet when he takes it off.

The sight of blood in a “Star Wars” movie is chilling, and unprecedented.

Though there have been countless limbs chopped off by lightsabers, and a scene from “The Phantom Menace” where Darth Maul impaled Qui-Gon Jinn with his dual-bladed lightsaber, we’ve never seen a drop of blood.

Perhaps director J.J. Abrams is taking the saga into more mature territory.

