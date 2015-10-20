The first full trailer for the next 'Star Wars' movie is here

After two lengthy teasers for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Disney and Lucasfilm have finally debuted the first full-length trailer for the next “Star Wars” movie.

The trailer debuted on ESPN during “Monday Night Football.”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in Australian theatres on December 17th, 2015, and tickets are available now.

