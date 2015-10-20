The first full trailer for the next 'Star Wars' movie is here

After two lengthy teasers for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Disney and Lucasfilm have finally debuted the first full-length trailer for the next “Star Wars” movie.
The trailer debuted on ESPN during “Monday Night Football.”
If you missed the trailer premiere, check it out again below.
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in Australian theatres on December 17th, 2015, and tickets are available now.
NOW WATCH: Here’s what ‘Star Wars’ superfans think of the mysterious villain in ‘The Force Awakens’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.