The first full trailer for the next 'Star Wars' movie is here

After two lengthy teasers for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Disney and Lucasfilm have finally debuted the first full-length trailer for the next “Star Wars” movie.

The trailer debuted on ESPN during “Monday Night Football.”

If you missed the trailer premiere, check it out again below.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in Australian theatres on December 17th, 2015, and tickets are available now.

