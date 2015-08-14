'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' toys have leaked on eBay weeks ahead of their release date

Kirsten Acuna
Chewbacca harrison ford the force awakensDisney/Lucasfilm

Disney is set to reveal its anticipated line of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” toys next month in stores on September 4.

The toys have supposedly been under lock and key for months in preparation of keeping them hidden from the public eye until next month, but it looks like some retailers may have spoiled parts of the big reveal.

Photos of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” action figures began appearing online Thursday. Star Wars site Jedi Temple Archives appears to have stumbled upon the first figures, which may have been sold at a Walmart.

Some of the toys were seen on eBay, selling for a high price of $US99.99. Their retail price is set at a reported $US9.99.

Here are the ones we’ve seen on eBay:

A Kylo Ren action figure complete with his three-pronged lightsaber.

eBay screenshot

Finn (John Boyega) out of his stormtrooper suit we’ve seen him inside in trailers:

eBay

Here’s the back of his box which gives a description of his character.

eBay

And a closer look at that character description:

Finn description star warseBay

It reads: “A trained warrior desperate to escape his past, Finn is plunged into adventure as his conscience drives him down a heroic, but dangerous, path.” So, is Finn trying to escape his past as a stormtrooper?

Other toys are popping up on eBay from seller 1000thghost.

This one’s cool. The new Flametroopers:

Flametrooper star wars the force awakenseBay

Here’s a figure referred to as a resistance trooper.

Resistance trooper star wars the force awakenseBay

Here’s a First Order Stormtrooper. We’re pretty familiar with this guy after the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Black Series figurine.

First order stormtroopereBay

Here are some of the others. We’ve seen all of these characters introduced beforehand so far in trailers or Star Wars: Celebration.

There’s Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie).

eBay

Her character is described as the commander of The First Order’s legions of troopers.

Captain phasma descriptioneBay

That probably means she’s in charge of all of these troops.

Star wars the force awakens the first order troopsLucasfilm

Here’s Rey who will be played by Daisy Ridley. Her character box mentions Starkiller Base, which is interesting because that’s supposed to be the base of the First Order. 

Rey star warseBay

And X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

Poe dameron star wars the force awakenseBay

Most curious are two figurines of Darth Vader and a young Luke Skywalker. It should be noted that the packaging for both toys does not include “The Force Awakens” on it.

eBay
eBay

The biggest reveal was a toy for a new character called Contable Zuvio. 

You can see he was teased on the back of the box for another character:

Constable zuvioeBay screenshot

Here’s how his toy looks:

eBay

Here’s a closer look at Zuvio.

Constable zuvio the force awakenseBay

A few sellers are auctioning off sets of 12 toys for $US100 or more. One seller has the figurines going for $US455.

eBay

We have reached out to Disney Consumer Products for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

