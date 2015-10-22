People are already selling 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' tickets for thousands on eBay

If you haven’t bought your tickets for advance screenings of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” yet, you may be in trouble.

Tickets went on sale Monday evening for 7 pm showings on Thursday, December 17, hours ahead of the film’s release the following day, and many screenings to popular theatres have already sold out.

If you’re trying to get tickets to any other showing, you’re probably not having a difficult time. But if you want to be one of the first to see the new “Star Wars” movie, you’re probably out of luck — unless you want to shell out some serious dough.

Not long after tickets went on sale Monday evening, listings on eBay started appearing selling tickets to the first showings of “The Force Awakens.” Tickets are going for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

For reference, a typical IMAX 3D ticket in the Tri-state area ranges from $US19.57–$US21.

If you’re looking for a standard 7 pm ticket to a screening in a populated area eBay is filled with group packages ranging from $US30–$US10,000.

Here are some of the pricier bids.

Six tickets in Rocklin, California are going for $US300.

There are four IMAX 3D tickets in Arcadia, California are available for $US350.

Four tickets for the movie at AMC Lincoln Square in NYC at 11:45 pm are going for $US400.

Want reserved tickets? 3 IMAX 3D tickets for a 7 pm December 17 screening in Orange County, California can be yours for $US1350.

If you want to see the film at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, there are two tickets claiming to be available for a 5:15 AM showing Thursday for $US4,000.

If you’re looking for the ultimate VIP experience there are even more expensive packages.

For $US4,611.38 (very specific), you can purchase four tickets to an AMC theatre in the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida. Afterward, you can head to a private party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios where you’ll have access to some of Disney’s new “Star Wars” attractions.

Another seller has four tickets to a 7 pm IMAX 3D showing in Danvers, Massachusetts on December 17 going for $US7,500. It doesn’t look like you get anything else special with the tickets, though.

Another seller is auctioning off ONE ticket for the Orlando, Florida 7:20 pm screening and party which will also allow access to “Star Wars” attractions for $US8,000.

The highest-priced “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” tickets on eBay are going for $US10,000. This isn’t even to the event in Orlando, Florida. These are just two “VIP” tickets to see the film in Ohio with a limo to take you to and from the theatre.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.