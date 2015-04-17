This 'Star Wars' Boeing Dreamliner is with us

As the seventh instalment of the “Star Wars” saga nears its release, the “Star Wars” media frenzy is reaching fever pitch. This week, Japan’s All Nippon Airways released a video featuring this awesome Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fully decked out in an R2-D2 paint job.

According to the airline, the R2-D2 jet is part of a 5-year long promotional campaign connected to “Star Wars.” The R2D2 787-9 is scheduled to join ANA’s international fleet this fall and will be one of more than 30 Dreamliners in the airlines’ fleet.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will hit theatres this December.

Check out the full video, featuring the ANA Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

