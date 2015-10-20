The full trailer for the new 'Star Wars' is here and it's glorious

The first full trailer for “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” premiered on ESPN during halftime of “Monday Night Football.”

It has a whole lot to offer running at over two minutes.

Watch it here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Tickets are now available at online movie ticket sites and theatres.

“The Force Awakens” opens in theatres on December 18.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.