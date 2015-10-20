The full trailer for the new 'Star Wars' is here and it's glorious

The first full trailer for “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” premiered on ESPN during halftime of “Monday Night Football.”
It has a whole lot to offer running at over two minutes.
Watch it here:
Tickets are now available at online movie ticket sites and theatres.
“The Force Awakens” opens in theatres on December 18.
