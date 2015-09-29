A 'Star Wars' sticker may have just revealed another huge character in 'The Force Awakens'

Fans have been scouring “Star Wars” toys since their release September 4 for clues hinting at what to expect in the new movie, “The Force Awakens.”

While we now know what villain Kylo Ren sounds like and have an idea of some of the other characters we’ll see, we definitely haven’t seen every character in the film, yet.

Over the weekend, I headed to a New Jersey mall with my younger brother and his girlfriend. They’re cosplaying at New York Comic Con and were looking for a few items to polish off their “Suicide Squad”-themed outfits.

We headed into a Spencers and they had a bunch of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” items. Oddly, everything was marked at 25% off even though “The Force Awakens” merchandise hit shelves on September 4.

Among the mugs and toys was a “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” sticker book. I flipped through it out of curiosity, and was surprised to find a character we haven’t seen in any marketing or trailers yet.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Probably the last place you’d expect to find spoilers for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

Take a look. Can you spot the new character?

Who is that?

He kind of looks like a young Han Solo, right?

That makes sense. They’re working on a Han Solo spin-off movie, which will probably take a look at Solo in his younger days.

But he can’t be young Solo.

There’s another sticker which shows him joined up with the two new lead characters, Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega).

He looks pretty important considering he’s seen posing with the leads of the film.

So who is he?

Our best guess is that he’s the character being played by Pip Andersen, who we haven’t heard anything about yet.

Looks pretty spot on, for a sticker anyway.

In May, Andersen was seen sporting a longer hairstyle in a video interview.

Who’s Pip Andersen?

The parkour artist and freerunner known as Piptrix was cast in “The Force Awakens” back in July 2014 along with actress Crystal Clarke.

We haven’t heard much of anything about his role in the next film since then.

Who we think he’ll play

Our best guess is that he may be some sort of Jedi Knight.

As a trained freerunner, Andersen certainly has the abilities of moving like one.

In an interview with Red Carpet News TV in May, Andersen said he worked a lot with Harrison Ford, Ridley, and Boyega on set.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Harrison was probably the only one [out of the old cast] that I worked with on set as well of kind of talked to more,” said Andersen. “Me, Daisy [Ridley], and John [Boyega] all kind of were around each other much more than I was with the more experienced guys.”

We know early on in the film Ridley and Boyega’s characters Rey and Finn, respectively, will cross paths with Han Solo and Chewbacca aboard the Millennium Falcon from teaser trailers and toys.

vn-ninh.nguyen/Disney An older Han Solo and Chewbacca can be seen in a new LEGO toyset with Rey, Finn, new droid BB-8, a character named Tasu Leech and a Kanjiklub gang member.

If we know Andersen was working with the trio, perhaps he’ll be aboard the ship as well.

If that’s the case, maybe he could even be related to Solo. As we noted, he certainly looks like a young Solo.

Could he be playing Han and Leia’s son? In the expanded “Star Wars” universe, they have three children — Jaina, Jacen, and Anakin — following the events of “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi”; however, since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, any books and series following “Jedi” have been erased from canon.

At the very least, Andersen certainly teased that his role may be pretty important.

“Putting on the costume was a surreal thing, like seeing yourself as one of the characters that people are going to fall in love with,” Andersen told Red Carpet News TV.

Maybe the film’s next trailer will shed some light on the mystery character.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be in theatres December 18, 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.