8 burning questions everyone has about 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and the best fan theory answers

We made it through the whole movie and still only know Rey's first name.

We know she's force sensitive and that she's a great pilot. Anakin's lightsaber called to her and she was able to overpower Kylo. One theory is that she's Luke's daughter, but could she be Kylo's secret sister? Maybe she's someone unconnected to the Skywalker clan all together (Obi-Wan's daughter).

Still, there are two strong theories about her background. 1. That she's Skywalker's bloodline, and 2. she's the daughter of Han Solo and Princess Leia.

1. Rey is Luke Skywalker's daughter

The theory that Rey is Skywalker's daughter is supported by how strong the force is within her and the fact that she's a great pilot, just like her theoretical dad. She's also drawn to Luke's lightsaber in the basement of the cantina.

Rey is almost instantly able to do things that took Luke Skywalker years of training to master -- like commanding a Stormtrooper to unlock her handcuffs so she can escape from Kylo Ren. This dad theory is also supported by the film's novelization (the book that Disney/LucasFilms had to sign off on. While the digital version is currently available for purchase, the hard cover won't be available until January 5).

A Redditor transcribed some of the book detailing scenes with General Leia Organa and Rey in them. The transcriptions seem to suggest a more distant familial tie between the two (Leia and Skywalker are brother and sister). For example, this excerpt:

Standing at the foot of the ramp, an uncertain and uneasy Leia found herself fiddling with the seals on the front of the jacket Rey was wearing. 'Foolish nonsense', she told herself even as she continued. Unworthy of her status and position. But it felt so right, and so natural, to be doing so. 'I'm proud of what you're about to do,' she told the girl. Rey replied in all seriousness. 'But you're also afraid. In sending me away, you're ---reminded.' Leia straightened. 'You won't share the fate of our son.'

By saying 'our son' instead of 'your brother,' some Redditors believe this implies Rey is not Leia and Solo's daughter.

2. Rey is Han Solo and Princess Leia's daughter

Then there's the 'Rey clearly belongs to Han Solo' camp. Business Insider's Steve Kovach makes a strong case: