Die-hard 'Star Wars' fans were tasked with creating new movie posters and the results are out of this world

An entry from Freelancer.com's contest.

Some of the biggest (and most artistic) “Star Wars” fans were tasked to create movie posters for the December release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” after Drew Struzan’s official — but limited — illustration for the movie was revealed at D23 back in August.

Over 200 people submitted their original posters in the hopes of winning Freelancer.com’s contest (and the $US750 prize), and some of the entries are absolutely stunning!

The design had to be original — and people could submit as many designs as they wanted.

Scroll to see some of the incredible submissions for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” movie posters — including the entry that won the whole thing.

Keith Aloysious Soertsz created this one. In his own words, Soertsz says he 'tried staying in line with the visual aesthetics of the original posters from 1977, while using a fairly modern digital painting approach.' Freelancer.com User Reihra says this was 'hastily done, but still covers the main theme/conflict' of 'The Force Awakens.' Freelancer.com The artist behind this poster wrote it took him over 80 hours to complete. Freelancer.com This artist's caption simply read: 'STARWARSTARWARSSTARWARSSTARWARS....' You get the picture. Freelancer.com 'Simple and clean,' this entry states. 'If you're a 'Star Wars' fan, you'll get it.' Freelancer.com Users were allowed to upload as many entries as they wished. The caption for this entry read: 'STARWARSSTARWARSSTARWARS' so it's not hard to figure out this particular artist submitted a few posters. Freelancer.com User TeeFawks uploaded this poster, and Freelancer even gave him feedback. 'Make sure Kylo stands out more,' the Freelancer.com comment says. 'He seems to disappear right into Captain Phasma with the exception of his light saber.' Freelancer.com IvanNedev did a few posters based on this particular image. Freelancer.com Here's another, which is a mashup of Kylo Ren's helmet with Darth Vader's. Freelancer.com This one of a Stormtrooper and Rey on her speeder comes from user LeahHeyart. Freelancer.com Now for the winners. CamiloZM was a runner up with this entry. Freelancer.com As was this one from user Pufutama, who says he 'went for a more dynamic action and composition, to represent a new generation on the movie,' but still tried to keep the classic and legendary feel of 'Star Wars.' Freelancer.com And here's the winning poster from sXeven. The details are amazing and looks like it could be a poster for the film. It's not surprising this artist stole the show. Freelancer.com

