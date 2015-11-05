A bunch of beautiful new 'Star Wars' posters were just released

If you can’t wait for the new “Star Wars” movie to come out December 18, a bunch of new posters for the movie were just released online.

We’ve spotted five so far, but they include the main cast ranging from Harrison Ford as Han Solo to Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

We’ll update this post with high-res posters as they become available.

John Boyega debuted a new poster of his character Finn wielding Luke’s blue lightsaber.

Carrie Fisher tweeted a new shot of Princess Leia.

Oh Luke, don’t ask for the moon, we have the force. #TheForceAwakens pic.twitter.com/TBOCASFsy0

— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) November 4, 2015

Here’s a bigger look at the poster:

A few other posters have also popped up online. “Good Morning America,” which airs on Disney-owned ABC, shared all of the new posters online.

There’s one of Harrison Ford as Han Solo.

And another with new character Rey, who will be played by Daisy Ridley.

Finally, there’s this one of the new masked figure Kylo Ren.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.