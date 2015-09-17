We just learned about a 10 new characters who will be in the next 'Star Wars' movie

the collectors hutt/YouTube Say hello to Sarco Plank who be in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is just a few months away, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about the movie.

Sure, we don’t have an official plot synopsis, but we haven’t even met all of the characters.

StarWars.com has quietly been adding more characters from the upcoming movie to its internal database.

They don’t show up on the site unless you search for them or do a manual Google search.

A bunch of eagle-eyed fans on Reddit have rounded up a bunch of them leading up to the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” December 18.

Let’s take a look at everyone!

