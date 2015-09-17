We just learned about a 10 new characters who will be in the next 'Star Wars' movie

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is just a few months away, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about the movie.
Sure, we don’t have an official plot synopsis, but we haven’t even met all of the characters.
StarWars.com has quietly been adding more characters from the upcoming movie to its internal database.
They don’t show up on the site unless you search for them or do a manual Google search.
A bunch of eagle-eyed fans on Reddit have rounded up a bunch of them leading up to the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” December 18.
Let’s take a look at everyone!
'A scavenger and trader who scours frontier worlds for riches, Sarco Plank must wear a specialised mask that keeps his native atmosphere circulating through his alien lungs.'
Leech is described as the leader of an intergalactic criminal organisation known as the Kanjklub gang.
We first saw an image of Leech as a LEGO character in the new Millennium Falcon playset.
It's thought he may be played by Indonesian martial artist Yayan Ruhian who starred in 'The Raid' movies.
Teedo is described as a small, brutish scavenger on Jakku, the new desert planet we'll see in 'The Force Awakens.' An image of him was released with Rey where it looks like he stumbled across BB-8.
'Tough and hard-working, B-U4D (Buford) is part of the ground crew that keeps the Resistance starfighters fuelled and combat-ready.'
'Known as Emmie by the unallied scoundrels on Takodana, ME-8D6 is a protocol droid that is often called upon to translate less-than-legal deals.'
'A skilled if occasionally reckless X-wing starfighter pilot for the Resistance.'
a junk dealer
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.