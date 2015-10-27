Netflix users will be able to watch 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' -- there's just one catch

Lucasfilm Don’t cry Rey. You’ll just have to move to Canada to stream ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

“Star Wars” fans might want to consider packing their bags and heading to Canada.

Variety reports the forthcoming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” film will be available to stream on Netflix in 2016, but only in Canada.

The movie is scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform eight months after it leaves theatres.

In the United States, the film will most likely be available as a paid option on the Starz channel, which currently has an exclusive deal with Disney.

Of course, pay-per-view isn’t nearly as conducive to repeat binge watching.

Although fans won’t be able to see the new “Star Wars” movie on Netflix just yet, Variety reports other “Star Wars” films may become available on a paid streaming site in the future.

Last week, Disney announced a new app, DisneyLife, which will allow fans to stream many of their favourite movies. Much like the Canadian Netflix arrangement, there’s also a catch with Disney’s new app. It’s only available in the UK and the Star Wars series is not available for streaming.

Looks like, at least for now, moving to Canada is your best bet for streaming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” next year.

Don’t worry. If cold weather and snow aren’t your deal, you can always use a Tauntaun to keep warm.

