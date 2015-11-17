Every new thing we saw in the latest 'Star Wars' clips

New footage of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ released in TV spots over the weekend shows Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) taking control of the Millennium Falcon.

The Disney Channel featured a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film, with a few seconds of the duo preparing themselves for their adventure. Rey is the pilot and Finn is in charge of the guns. Both say, “I can do this.”

The promotional video also featured a glimpse of Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux, shouting “Fire” from the Starkiller Base.

A clip from another TV spot also shows Rey and Finn in action on the Millennium Falcon.

There is a massive attack on a rather large castle-like building, Maz Kanata’s presumably.

While footage of a battle between an X-Wing and TIE fighter isn’t new, the full clip with an explosion at the end is.

And Kylo Ren fends off attacks with his three-pronged lightsaber.

Watch the TV spots below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.