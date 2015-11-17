Every new thing we saw in the latest 'Star Wars' clips

Anjelica Oswald

New footage of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ released in TV spots over the weekend shows Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) taking control of the Millennium Falcon.

The Disney Channel featured a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film, with a few seconds of the duo preparing themselves for their adventure. Rey is the pilot and Finn is in charge of the guns. Both say, “I can do this.” 

Star wars rey finnPlay GIFDisney

The promotional video also featured a glimpse of Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux, shouting “Fire” from the Starkiller Base.  

Domhall gleeson star warsPlay GIFDisney

A clip from another TV spot also shows Rey and Finn in action on the Millennium Falcon.

Rey finn star wars force awakensPlay GIFDisney

There is a massive attack on a rather large castle-like building, Maz Kanata’s presumably.

Star wars the force awakensPlay GIFDisney

While footage of a battle between an X-Wing and TIE fighter isn’t new, the full clip with an explosion at the end is.

Star wars the force awakensPlay GIFDisney

And Kylo Ren fends off attacks with his three-pronged lightsaber.

Kylo ren star wars force awakensPlay GIFDisney

Watch the TV spots below: 

