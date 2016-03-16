New behind-the-scenes 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' video shows off secrets of how it was made

Luckily for “Star Wars” fans, the impending Blu-ray release of “The Force Awakens” will include special features to help fill the gap between films.

Among those features is “Secrets of The Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey,” a feature-length documentary about the making of the “The Force Awakens.”

The documentary was shown for the first time at South by Southwest (SXSW) Monday. Director J.J. Abrams surprised those in attendence by introducing it and revealed his early worries going into the film.

“We worked so hard and were so terrified when it came out that it might not work,” he said, Mashable reports.

Broken into chapters, the doc goes into every aspect of the film’s creation.

“What’s so cool about this is that it shows and highlights people who put their heart and soul into making ‘The Force Awakens,'” Abrams said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “They were the greatest group of filmmakers, artists, and storytellers. To get to see the people behind the scenes was fun, frankly, even for me, and I was there.”

In a clip for “Good Morning America,” fans could catch some of those behind-the-scenes moments, including clips of John Boyega’s auditions — he auditioned nine times — and how Harrison Ford and Adam Driver prepared for one of the film’s most climactic scenes.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The documentary also dives into the making of the film’s creatures, how certain characters got their names, and the first table read with the cast.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Watch the documentary teaser below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be available for digital download April 1 and on DVD and Blu-ray April 5.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.