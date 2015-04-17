The first movie posters for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' might have leaked

The first movie posters and promotional artwork for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” have reportedly leaked, according to StarWars.com contributor Tim Veekhoven.

The images, which LucasFilm could have been planning to release during Thursday’s Star Wars Celebration, were first noticed by Veekhoven over on a Facebook page for Star Wars fan group Saga Skywalker Valencia.

Additional images of what appears to be movie posters for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” have also been discovered on anonymous image-sharing website 4Chan.

The posters include images of confirmed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” villain Kylo Ren and his famous crossguard lightsaber. There’s also legions of Stormtroopers sporting a new helmet design and look and flying TIE fighters.

While it’s unclear if these are official or authentic in any way, they’re certainly an interesting look the world of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

You can see the rest of the leaked images below.

