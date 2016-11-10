J.J. Abrams reveals his biggest regret about 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Though “The Force Awakens” became a global money-making monster that reminded us all why we love the “Star Wars” saga, that doesn’t mean its director J.J. Abrams doesn’t have any regrets.

While doing the commentary for “The Force Awakens” 3D Blu-ray Collector’s Edition, out November 15 (yes, another version of the movie you can buy, and just in time for the holidays), Abrams addressed a moment that fans have been puzzled by since the film’s theatrical release last December: why no hug between Chewbacca and General Leia after Han’s death?

Returning from the attack on Starkiller Base, the Resistance fighters are without one of their legends, Han Solo, who was killed by Kylo Ren (still a spoiler?). In a very awkward moment, Leia passes Chewbacca to hug Rey, someone she has never met before.

Abrams states in the commentary, according to i09, that the scene is one of his biggest regrets. He admits it’s a distraction that Leia and Chewbacca don’t embrace.

Back in March, Abrams went into greater detail about the scene for /Film:

“My thinking at the time was that Chewbacca, despite the pain he was feeling, was focused on trying to save Finn and getting him taken care of. So I tried to have Chewbacca go off with him and focus on Rey, and then have Rey find Leia and Leia find Rey. The idea being that both of them being strong with the Force and never having met, would know about each other — that Leia would have been told about her beyond what we saw onscreen and Rey of course would have learned about Leia. And that reunion would be a meeting and a reunion all in one, and a sort of commiseration of their mutual loss. “Had Chewbacca not been where he was, you probably wouldn’t have thought of it. But because he was right there, passed by Leia, it felt almost like a slight, which was definitely not the intention.”

Lucasfilm ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

This is not the first head-scratcher concerning Chewbacca. The Wookiee was famously snubbed at the end of “Star Wars: A New Hope” when he wasn’t given a medal at the ceremony celebrating the destruction of the Death Star, though Solo and Luke Skywalker were.

Here’s hoping Chewie gets more love when he returns in “Star Wars: Episode VIII” in December of 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.