This Japanese trailer for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' shows a lot of new footage from the movie

This is completely unexpected.

A new trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has appeared on Disney’s Japanese YouTube channel and it’s full of a lot of new scenes. There’s plenty of new dialogue, BB-8 watching an explosion, and, most importantly, Rey coming into contact with Kylo Ren himself!

Check it out below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.