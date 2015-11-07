This Japanese trailer for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' shows a lot of new footage from the movie

This is completely unexpected.
A new trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has appeared on Disney’s Japanese YouTube channel and it’s full of a lot of new scenes. There’s plenty of new dialogue, BB-8 watching an explosion, and, most importantly, Rey coming into contact with Kylo Ren himself!
Check it out below.
