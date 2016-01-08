'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' beats 'Avatar' to become highest-grossing movie ever in the US

It’s been inevitable for a while, but it’s now official: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is the highest-grossing movie of all time in the US, according to a press release sent out by Disney.

The domestic box-office record was previously held by “Avatar” with a lifetime gross of $760.5 million. As of Tuesday, “The Force Awakens” had grossed $758.2 million in North America and $799.1 million internationally, giving the film a global total of $1.557 billion. While final numbers for Wednesday are still not in as of Thursday morning, they push “Star Wars” past the total domestic gross for “Avatar.”

“The Force Awakens” passed “Avatar” as domestic leader in a record-setting 20 days in theatres.

This is just the latest in many records the seventh episode in the “Star Wars” franchise has broken. It also holds US records for the biggest opening-Friday/single-day record ($119.1 million), biggest opening weekend ($390.85 million), and fastest to gross $1 billion globally (12 days).

These records do not adjust for inflation. When grosses are adjusted, “Gone with the Wind” is still the all-time domestic champ with $1.7 billion (unadjusted: $198.6 million). “The Force Awakens” is in 21st place, with “Avatar” and two of the original “Star Wars” movies (“The Empire Strikes Back” and “A New Hope”) ahead of it.

“The Force Awakens” is playing everywhere in the world currently, except China, the second-largest film market. It opens there January 9, so expect more global records to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.