'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' is now officially the highest-grossing 'Star Wars' movie

Disney ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

After earning $31.4 million in North America on Monday, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” now has a domestic total of $571.4 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That now makes it the highest-grossing movie in the “Star Wars” franchise, not adjusting for inflation.

“The Phantom Menace” previously had the highest gross in the series with $431 million at the domestic box office over its lifetime.

It is just the latest in mind-blowing records the film has broken since it was released on December 18.

The next will come in the next few days when it hits the $600 million mark at the domestic box office, making it the fifth film in history to cross the mark after “The Avengers” ($623.4 million), “Jurassic World” ($652.3 million), “Titanic” (658.7 million), and “Avatar” (760.5 million). And THR is projecting that the film could pass “Avatar” by this weekend.

Worldwide, “The Force Awakens” has earned $1.16 billion, now placing it in 10th place all-time.

