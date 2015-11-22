9 new things we just learned about 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

The release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is just a little over a month away, and we’re slowly learning more tidbits about the highly anticipated movie.

Entertainment Weekly recently released a large feature on the new film filled with interviews from director J.J. Abrams and cast and crew members.

The issue is a must-read for fans.

Keep reading to see a few of the biggest things we learned about the new film.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.