9 new things we just learned about 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

The release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is just a little over a month away, and we’re slowly learning more tidbits about the highly anticipated movie.
Entertainment Weekly recently released a large feature on the new film filled with interviews from director J.J. Abrams and cast and crew members.
The issue is a must-read for fans.
Keep reading to see a few of the biggest things we learned about the new film.
The final runtime makes it one of the shortest 'Star Wars' movies. 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' is the shortest at two hours and seven minutes while prequel film 'Attack of the Clones' is the longest of the seven films at two hours and 22 minutes.
The new lead actress of 'The Force Awakens' was left on the desert planet at the age of five.
'There was no one really guiding her,' Ridley says. 'She's never sat around a table and had a meal with someone else. She has a boss, she has someone to answer to, she has to trade the junk for food, and that's how it has to be. She works to feed herself, and she goes to sleep, and she gets up again. It is a sad life.'
Sure the new ball droid is pretty adorable, but there just may be more to him than meets the eye.
'We always imagined BB-8 as being quite manipulative,' creature shop head Neal Scanlan tells EW. 'I think he knows he's cute. He knows that he can win people over. And he uses that the way children do, to get his own way. In this film, he has a very important mission to accomplish, and so he uses his personality (to his advantage).'
BB-8 has various mechanisms on hand from a data port to a welding torch. I saw a few defensive mechanisms shown off at a Hasbro toy event on a new BB-8 figure. EW reports the droid can also eject grappling hooks to climb.
Carrie Fisher's character has discarded the title. In the face of the First Order, she's General Organa.
However, Abrams says a character will mess up and refer to her as Princess in the film. Our bet is that it's probably Han Solo.
Described as a 'wise, ancient alien,' Maz Kanata is the Yoda of the film with her own castle, and if you look super close at the latest movie poster you can see her wearing goggles to the left of R2-D2.
The mysterious structure we saw on the official 'Star Wars' poster is definitely the third attempt at the Death Star.
'It is very much another Death Star,' says Abrams. 'But what it's capable of is far greater. Starkiller Base is another step forward, technologically speaking, in terms of power.'
EW refers to the two as frenemies.
'They have their own relationship, which is individual and unusual,' says Gleeson. 'One of them is strong in different ways than the other. They're both vying for power.'
'He has suffered a lot of damage,' says actor Andy Serkis. 'There is a strange vulnerability to him, which belies his true agenda, I suppose.'
One of two motion capture characters in the film (the other being Kanata), the new character was so secret that not even Serkis knew what the character was going to look like in the end.
