7 new things we just learned about the 'The Force Awakens'

“Star Wars” is in theatres in December, and though we’ve gotten two teaser trailers for the film, there’s still so much we don’t know about it.
Now, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have our best look at “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
The magazine’s previewed several items from its fall movie issue online including a breakdown of the new villain, an interview with director JJ Abrams, and a photo gallery with some new imagery.
It’s a lot to unpack.
You can read the full EW article here.
When the first 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' trailer premiered, we were introduced to a lone, unmasked stormtrooper in the desert. It turns out he's a runaway.
Earlier this year, an image of an alleged soda can spotted in Mexico appeared online showing off C-3P0 with a different coloured arm.
Now an official photo from Lucasfilm confirms this. We don't know why the droid's arm is red, or if it's a temporary thing. You can see the photo here.
In the first big teaser, we saw someone hand an older model lightsaber to another character.
EW reports Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) somehow ends up with Darth Vader's lightsaber, the one passed on to Luke which was lost at the end of 'The Empire Strikes Back.'
Maybe this isn't so much a spoiler since Vanity Fair showed the entire group together on board the Millennium Falcon in its June issue; however, EW notes Rey and Finn will be running for their lives from members of The First Order, the new group of 'Star Wars' villains.
It sounds like Chewie and Han may swoop in and save the group from danger.
We also know more about Adam Driver's mysterious Kylo Ren character, who is described as 'Darth Vader obsessive.'
Abrams seems very hesitant to deal in absolutes, saying he's not your typical bad guy. He may not even be a full on villain. The most EW suggests about Ren is that he's obsessed with Darth Vader.
'The Force Awakens' director did confirm that Ren's mask was designed as a nod to Darth Vader's.
Similar to the 'Darth' in Darth Vader, Ren is apparently a title of sorts. According to EW, he acquired the name Kylo Ren when he joined a group called 'the Knights of Ren.'
'The lightsaber is something that he built himself, and is as dangerous and as fierce and as ragged as the character,' said Abrams.
'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' is in theatres December 18.
