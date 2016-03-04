There's a deleted Kylo Ren scene from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' that looks amazing

We finally know when we can get our hands on our own personal copy of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”: The Blu-ray release is April 5.

And along with the movie, there will be behind-the-scenes featurettes that looks at pretty much anything you can imagine that went into the making of the movie. And then there are the deleted scenes.

There’s no official word by Disney on how many will be featured, but the editors of the film said there were probably going to be around seven.

In the trailer for the release of the Blu-ray, we got a tease of one of those scenes from the cutting-room floor. It features Kylo Ren walking into the Millennium Falcon.

Fans are surely already losing it to figure out what he’s doing in there.

Check out the whole trailer below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Maserati just revealed its first ever SUV



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.