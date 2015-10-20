US movie sites are crashing under the overwhelming demand for 'Star Wars' tickets

Monday evening, US time, tickets went on sale in America for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and the demand is so high that it has crippled the nation’s two largest online ticket sellers.

(In Australia, tickets also went on sale today for shows starting at 12.01am Sydney time on December 17th).

If you try to head to both Fandango and MovieTickets.com and buy “The Force Awakens” tickets, here’s what you see.

The apps aren’t much better.

Fandango has been in and out for us.

MovieTickets.com says its site is working, but just slower than usual. It suggests using its app.

@frankpallotta it’s up now, but a bit slower than usual. You should try the app ;)

As a reminder, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” isn’t out in theatres for another two months.

In case you weren’t positive if “Star Wars” was going to be huge, here’s your proof.

