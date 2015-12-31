Fans speculate that the 'Star Wars' movies might have their first gay character

One “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” theory sets the film franchise up for its first LGBT character.

Following an appearance by actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac on “Ellen” this month, fans began speculating that Isaac’s character, Resistance pilot Poe Dameron, could be gay.

When Ellen DeGeneres asked about potential romances in the film, Isaac said there was a “subtle romance” to watch for and said he was “playing romance,” to which Boyega said he was also playing romance as the rogue stormtrooper, Finn. Since Isaac isn’t paired with any women in the film, just Boyega, people wondered.

After the film’s release, fans took to social media in support of the bromance between Finn and Poe, creating memes, writing fanfiction, and giving them couple nicknames such as FinnPoe, Pinn, and FoeDameron.

Hypable‘s Natalie Fisher took the speculation more seriously, and wrote an article analysing the interactions between the two characters and how they could lead to a potential romance.

“Poe, very much not dead, comes swooping in to save the day, and his reunion with Finn is where all the pieces about him click into place,” she wrote. “Poe, healthy and whole, is revealed to Finn in a total romantic hero shot… and both men, who thought the other was dead, realise all at once that they’re not. It’s a literal screaming-each-other’s-names, running-into-each-other’s arms situation. No shame, no restraint, just relief.”

But she also mentions that there is a more clear romantic plot forming between Finn and Ridley’s Rey. After all, at one point, Finn does ask her if she has a boyfriend back home.

Whether the relationship between Finn and Poe is romantic or just friendly, Fisher says Poe could still very well be the first LGBT character in the “Star Wars” films.

“I’m not actually sitting here trying to convince you that Poe Dameron is gay,” she said. “I’m trying to convince you that he should be.”

Earlier this year, the franchise introduced its first LGBT character in a new novel, “Star Wars: Lords of the Sith.”

You can watch cast’s interaction on “Ellen” below:

