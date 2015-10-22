If you want to wear a costume to see 'Star Wars,' theatres have really specific rules to follow

Disney/Lucasfilm Your Kylo Ren costume might not work out.

If you plan on heading to a showing of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in costume, be careful of what you wear.

If you want to dress up as a Sith lord or a member of the Rebel Alliance you may need to rethink your wardrobe.

AMC theatres have a specific dress code in place:

The policy reads: “AMC does not permit weapons or items that would make other guests feel uncomfortable or detract from the movie-going experience. Guests are welcome to come dressed in costume, but we do not permit masks. In short, bring your lightsaber, turn it off during the movie, and leave the blaster and Darth Vader mask at home.”

That also means no Kylo Ren masks, which will probably be a big hit come Halloween.

It’s not just AMC theatres which are expected to have regulations in place.

Following the Aurora, Colorado, theatre shooting in 2012, both AMC theatres and Regal Cinemas have updated their policies on costume and mask-wearing.

Here is part of AMC’s updated policy since July 2012:

We will not allow any guests into our theatres in costumes that make other guests feel uncomfortable and we will not permit face-covering masks or fake weapons inside our buildings.

A representative for Regal Entertainment told the Los Angeles Times in 2012 there would be “stricter controls over character attire and accessories” at theatres.

Tech Insider has reached out to Regal Cinemas about any policy they may have in place during “Star Wars” screenings and will update this post if we hear back.

