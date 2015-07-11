Photos from the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Comic-Con panel

The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel has kicked off at San Diego Comic-Con and photos from the event are starting to make their way online.
Director J.J. Abrams and cast members including Daisy Ridley and John Boyega are in attendance.
See what the fans are seeing in Hall H below!
Chris Hardwick is hosting the panel:
And we’re off! #StarWars #SDCC pic.twitter.com/8XYQl9ErLz
— Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) July 11, 2015
J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy and Lawrence Kasdan take the stage.
JJ, Kathy and Kasdan on stage #StarWars #sdcc pic.twitter.com/UpNF51Bov8
— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) July 11, 2015
Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the film kicked off the panel.
“I asked my mum to make me a Jawa costume when I was 13.” We have one word for you, JJ Abrams: UTINI! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/AfV2r3wz6S
— E! Online (@eonline) July 11, 2015
Among the footage were new “Star Wars” creatures.
More #starwars creatures! And they’re all practical effects. pic.twitter.com/CoJqrdO5ih
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 11, 2015
Baba Joe is one of hundreds of practical effects in #StarWars. Authenticity was key for Abrams. pic.twitter.com/84H0Hqqb0r
— Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) July 11, 2015
Cast members emerges on stage!
#StarWars cast at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/nS9tzBw7sb
— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) July 11, 2015
Here’s Oscar Isaac who will play Poe Dameron.
Oscar Isaac #StarWars #SDCC #SDCC2015 I’m actually proud that a Latino is in this film pic.twitter.com/LdPTtMsTl6
— LatinoReview-Kel (@Latinoreview) July 11, 2015
Newcomer Daisy Ridley, who will play Rey, is all smiles.
Daisy Ridley us all giggles and cuteness. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/f7husRx5Y7
— Marcus Errico (@MarcusErrico) July 11, 2015
We’ll continue to add to this post.
