Photos from the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Comic-Con panel

The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel has kicked off at San Diego Comic-Con and photos from the event are starting to make their way online.

Director J.J. Abrams and cast members including Daisy Ridley and John Boyega are in attendance.

See what the fans are seeing in Hall H below!

Chris Hardwick is hosting the panel:

J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy and Lawrence Kasdan take the stage.

Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the film kicked off the panel.

“I asked my mum to make me a Jawa costume when I was 13.” We have one word for you, JJ Abrams: UTINI! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/AfV2r3wz6S

Among the footage were new “Star Wars” creatures.

Baba Joe is one of hundreds of practical effects in #StarWars. Authenticity was key for Abrams. pic.twitter.com/84H0Hqqb0r

Cast members emerges on stage!

Here’s Oscar Isaac who will play Poe Dameron.

Newcomer Daisy Ridley, who will play Rey, is all smiles.

Daisy Ridley us all giggles and cuteness. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/f7husRx5Y7

