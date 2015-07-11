Photos from the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Comic-Con panel

Kirsten Acuna

The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel has kicked off at San Diego Comic-Con and photos from the event are starting to make their way online.

Director J.J. Abrams and cast members including Daisy Ridley and John Boyega are in attendance. 

See what the fans are seeing in Hall H below!

Chris Hardwick is hosting the panel:

J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy and Lawrence Kasdan take the stage.

Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the film kicked off the panel.

 

Among the footage were new “Star Wars” creatures. 

Cast members emerges on stage!

Here’s Oscar Isaac who will play Poe Dameron. 

Newcomer Daisy Ridley, who will play Rey, is all smiles.

 

We’ll continue to add to this post.

NOW WATCH: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The original 1993 ‘Jurassic Park’ cast today

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.