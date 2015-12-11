This is the most revealing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' trailer yet

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” comes out in a week, but if the anticipation is too much, a new international trailer with a lot of new shots and dialogue might satiate you.

But beware of some spoilers below.

The trailer, featuring an introduction from Chinese singer Lu Han, focuses on Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) drive to finish what Darth Vadar began and features new Stormtrooper scenes.

“We will crush the Resistence, once and for all,” Kylo Ren says over footage of new battles.

An extended scene of Finn (John Boyega), Rey (Daisy Ridley), and BB-8 running through Jakku features new dialogue and BB-8 also plays a major role in the trailer, popping up in a number of scenes. A lot of these scenes echo how the original “Star Wars” film “A New Hope” began.

A new Millennium Falcon sequence shows Han Solo (Harrison Ford) pleading with the spaceship, “Come on, baby. Don’t let me down.” And Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) roars faithfully beside him.

Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) appears in more scenes, including one in which he is a prisoner being led by a Stormtrooper, presumably to be tortured by Kylo Ren, as other trailers have shown.

Watch the full trailer below:

