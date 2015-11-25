'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actors reveal how they kept spoilers secret

Keeping facts about “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” under wraps has been an intense process, one that didn’t even allow cast members to take scripts home.

Director J.J. Abrams and cast members John Boyega, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, and Carrie Fisher appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night and gave some behind-the-scenes insights.

Boyega, who plays Finn, said he was nervous about losing the script but wasn’t allowed to take it home during the audition process. “We had to go to Pinewood [studio] and learn our lines and then go home,” he said. “I felt like I was living a double life like Batman.”

Abrams added that Boyega had to audition eight or nine different times, so it was a long ordeal.

Kimmel asked the cast if they were signed on for the other films. Boyega responded simply, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” So Kimmel turned to Fisher (General Leia) for information about the ending. After jokingly whispering in his ear, she said aloud, “It involves nudity.”

During the interview, Abrams revealed the first spoken word in “The Force Awakens”: “This.” Abrams also introduced a clip of the Finn and Rey running through the desert planet of Jakku.

Watch the cast talk behind-the-scenes stories below:

Watch Fisher whisper about the ending:

Watch Abrams talk about the first spoken word in the film:

