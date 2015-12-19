'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' demolishes 'Harry Potter' opening-night record with $57 million

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has topped the Thursday night preview showing record for gross with an incredible $57 million take in the US.

The previous record holder was “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” which earned $43.5 million in July 2011.

The force is unbelievably strong with this one: THE FORCE AWAKENS arrived with $57M from late night screening yesterday–a new record.

— Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) December 18, 2015

Though Disney has not released any internal projections of how “The Force Awakens” will do, rival studios project the film will make around $210 million in the US alone this weekend, according to Variety. That would break the existing opening weekend record currently held by the summer’s hit “Jurassic World” with $208.4 million.

However, some projections have “Awakens” making upwards of $220 million by Sunday.

Whatever the end number is, it’s highly likely we’re looking at a record-breaking weekend.

And just showing that no other studio should have stood in its way. Variety reports that “The Force Awakens” grossed about 70 times the amount taken in Thursday night by Universal’s release “Sisters,” starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. It took in $769,000.

“The Force Awakens” is also opening in 32 foreign markets this weekend. It’s already broken records overseas.

Expect “Star Wars” collecting more records over the weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.