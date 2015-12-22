'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' crushed box-office records with $517 million worldwide

“The Force Awakens” turned out to be as big as everyone thought it would be — and possibly even bigger.

The latest entry in the “Star Wars” movies toppled previous box-office records, grossing $238 million domestically over the weekend (the biggest opening of all time) and $517 million worldwide, according to reports. (Final numbers come out Monday.)

The previous all-time best US opening was “Jurassic World” with $208.8 million (not adjusting for inflation), which also had a slightly larger global opening at $524.9 million, though it opened earlier in China (“Force Awakens” will debut there January 9). “Force Awakens” was No. 1 in every country where it played except South Korea and Vietnam.

“Force Awakens” also had the biggest Friday of all time, with $120.5 million. You can see the rest of the records broken by the movie at Box Office Mojo.

The domination of “Force Awakens” is a huge win for Disney, which bought Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise from George Lucas for $4 billion.

Two other films competed against “Force Awakens.” “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip” came in second domestically with $14.4 million, the lowest opening of any title in the franchise. The new Tina Fey and Amy Poehler comedy “Sisters” got third place with $13.4 million.

You can expect all those movies to significantly increase their hauls over the coming holidays.

