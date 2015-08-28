'Star Wars' newest adorable droid started out as a sketch on a napkin

When “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” hits theatres this December, one of the breakout characters is certain to be the adorable little ball droid, BB-8.

According to a lengthy new article on the making of the droid on StarWars.com, BB-8 started out as nothing more than a sketch on a napkin drawn by director JJ Abrams himself.

While there’s no official image of the sketch, it’s described as a basic breakdown of BB-8’s final iteration — two circles, one on top of the other, along with a little dot for an eye.

So, something akin to this:

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Note: This is just a quick, simple rendering I made based on the details above, and not JJ Abrams’ napkin sketch.

As Abrams explained to Entertainment Weekly, the name for BB-8 came from the look of the character.

“I named him BB-8 because it was almost onomatopoeia,” said Abrams. “It was sort of how he looked to me, with the 8, obviously, and then the 2 B’s.”

Disney via YouTube Here’s BB-8 next to ‘Star Wars’ droid R2-D2 at this year’s Star Wars Celebration event.

Lucasfilm concept designer Christian Alzmann also mentions that soccer balls also helped pull together the final look of BB-8.

“When you’re on a project like that, you start looking at everything spherical for inspiration,” Alzmann told StarWars.com. “I think I ran across a soccer ball, and I was just like, ‘Oh, it’s kind of perfect.'”

You can read the full article on the making of BB-8 here.

