Jon Hamm and Emma Stone spoof 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' auditions on SNL

Kirsten Acuna

Matthew McConaughey may have hosted “Saturday Night Live,” but it became a star-studded ordeal during a sketch for “Star Wars.”

“The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams premiered a tape of “never-before-seen” audition tapes featuring “Star Wars” actors Daisy Ridley and John Boyega along with actors Jon Hamm, Emma Stone, and singer Michael Bublé.

Jj abramsNBC/SNL

It was pretty funny.

Cecily Strong spoofed Sofia Vergara auditioning with Daisy Ridley.

Sofia vergara daisy ridleyNBC/SNL

Jay Pharoah mocked Shaquille O’Neal trying out for the role of Chewbacca.

Jay pharoah chewbaccaNBC/SNL

John Boyega poked fun at finding out he was reading for the part of a black Stormtrooper.

John boyega snlNBC/SNL

Emma Stone popped up to audition for Daisy Ridley’s part of Rey knocking her part in Cameron Crowe’s “Aloha” where she was criticised for playing an Asian-American woman.

Emma stone star wars snlNBC/SNL

Michael Bublé, who has appeared in several SNL sketches before, also appeared serenading Ridley.

Michael bubléNBC/SNL

And then there was Bobby Moynihan playing Danny Devito auditioning for the ball droid BB-8.

Bobby moynihan danny devito bb 8Play GIF

He also made for a pretty convincing George Lucas.

George lucas snl bobby moynihanNBC/SNL

The best may have been Jon Hamm appearing in a Han Solo getup saying the words, “What’s up Hamm solo?”

Jon hamm snlNBC/SNL

Check out the entire sketch below.

NOW WATCH: The one mistake everyone makes when trying to clear space on their iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.