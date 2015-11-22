Jon Hamm and Emma Stone spoof 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' auditions on SNL

Matthew McConaughey may have hosted “Saturday Night Live,” but it became a star-studded ordeal during a sketch for “Star Wars.”

“The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams premiered a tape of “never-before-seen” audition tapes featuring “Star Wars” actors Daisy Ridley and John Boyega along with actors Jon Hamm, Emma Stone, and singer Michael Bublé.

It was pretty funny.

Cecily Strong spoofed Sofia Vergara auditioning with Daisy Ridley.

Jay Pharoah mocked Shaquille O’Neal trying out for the role of Chewbacca.

John Boyega poked fun at finding out he was reading for the part of a black Stormtrooper.

Emma Stone popped up to audition for Daisy Ridley’s part of Rey knocking her part in Cameron Crowe’s “Aloha” where she was criticised for playing an Asian-American woman.

Michael Bublé, who has appeared in several SNL sketches before, also appeared serenading Ridley.

And then there was Bobby Moynihan playing Danny Devito auditioning for the ball droid BB-8.

He also made for a pretty convincing George Lucas.

The best may have been Jon Hamm appearing in a Han Solo getup saying the words, “What’s up Hamm solo?”

Check out the entire sketch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

