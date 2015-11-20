'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' breaks advance-ticket sales records a month before release

It’s a still a month away from release, and the new “Star Wars” is already breaking box-office records.
The Wall Street Journal reports that insider sources say “The Force Awakens” has already sold more than $US50 million in advance tickets.
That figure means “Force Awakens” is setting new records for all-time presale numbers, with Fandango and IMAX saying they have beaten their previous bests.
It’s widely assumed the J.J. Abrams-directed sequel will become one of the highest-grossing films ever, if not the highest-grossing, which will depend largely on how it does internationally. The current record holder for biggest global box-office take is “Avatar” with $US2.79 billion.
“The Force Awakens” opens December 18, and there will be plenty of time over the holidays to catch it in theatres.
