ABC just debuted a 'Star Wars' commercial with even more new footage

The second “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” commercial debuted Thursday evening in the US on the ABC network.

After announcing a special look at “The Force Awakens” during the Disney network’s TGIT (Thank God it’s Thursday) lineup of Shonda Rhimes’ shows, Rhimes herself premiered the new TV spot in the 10 p.m. hour.

The commercial has a few new scenes.

We see more footage of Finn (John Boyega) and Rey (Daisey Ridley) running from stormtroopers through the desert planet of Jakku.

Finn rey star warsDisney/ABC

A voiceover from Rey says “Follow me” as her hand extends out toward Finn. 

Star wars episode vii finn and reyLucasfilm

A lot of the footage following has been seen before. There’s a cut to Kylo Ren as the words “a new threat” appear on screen.

Kylo ren star wars force awakensLucasfilm

Captain Phasma and the First Order stormtroopers are once again seen ravaging what appears to be Jakku. 

Captain phasma star wars force awakensDisney/Lucasfilm

Finn and Rey introduce themselves to one another.

Finn star wars force awakensDisney/Lucasfilm
Rey millennium falconDisney/Lucasfilm

We then see Rey on what looks like a different planet. We’ve seen this shot of her before. She’s looking up at ships passing overhead.

Rey star wars skyABC/Disney

The best new sequence shows Han passing off a blaster to Rey nonchalantly saying, “You may need this.”

Rey hanABC/Disney
Rey hanABC/Disney

We also see Finn using a lightsaber against a stormtrooper.

Finn battling stormtrooper star warsABC/Disney

It looks like the stormtrooper is blocking it with some sort of electrostaff similar to those used by General Grievous’ minions.

Stormtrooper electrostaff finn star warsABC/Disney

Others believe it’s a riot gear baton, a nod to original “Star Wars” concept artist Ralph McQuarrie. Newly released stormtrooper toys reinforce that theory

Here’s a slowed-down gif of that moment.

Finn stormtrooper star warsPlay GIF

Han is getting in on the action, too, with Chewie off to the right.

Harrison ford star warsABC/Disney

Rey looks like she stumbles onto something big. Does she find Luke or is this the hideout for Maz Kanata, Lupita Nyong’o’s character we’ve been hearing in previous trailers?

Rey bb-8ABC/Disney

Whoever it is, you probably don’t want to mess with Rey.

Rey star wars force awakensABC/Disney

How many familiar faces can you spot in this shot?

Star wars force awakensABC/Disney

There’s Han, Princess Leia (who’s now going by General Organa, apparently), C-3P0, and Admiral Ackbar!

Han leia admiral ackbarABC/Disney

