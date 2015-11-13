ABC just debuted a 'Star Wars' commercial with even more new footage

The second “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” commercial debuted Thursday evening in the US on the ABC network.

After announcing a special look at “The Force Awakens” during the Disney network’s TGIT (Thank God it’s Thursday) lineup of Shonda Rhimes’ shows, Rhimes herself premiered the new TV spot in the 10 p.m. hour.

The official version isn’t online yet, but various fans are rapidly uploading it to YouTube.

The commercial has a few new scenes.

We see more footage of Finn (John Boyega) and Rey (Daisey Ridley) running from stormtroopers through the desert planet of Jakku.

A voiceover from Rey says “Follow me” as her hand extends out toward Finn.

A lot of the footage following has been seen before. There’s a cut to Kylo Ren as the words “a new threat” appear on screen.

Captain Phasma and the First Order stormtroopers are once again seen ravaging what appears to be Jakku.

Finn and Rey introduce themselves to one another.

We then see Rey on what looks like a different planet. We’ve seen this shot of her before. She’s looking up at ships passing overhead.

The best new sequence shows Han passing off a blaster to Rey nonchalantly saying, “You may need this.”

We also see Finn using a lightsaber against a stormtrooper.

It looks like the stormtrooper is blocking it with some sort of electrostaff similar to those used by General Grievous’ minions.

Others believe it’s a riot gear baton, a nod to original “Star Wars” concept artist Ralph McQuarrie. Newly released stormtrooper toys reinforce that theory.

Here’s a slowed-down gif of that moment.

Han is getting in on the action, too, with Chewie off to the right.

Rey looks like she stumbles onto something big. Does she find Luke or is this the hideout for Maz Kanata, Lupita Nyong’o’s character we’ve been hearing in previous trailers?

Whoever it is, you probably don’t want to mess with Rey.

How many familiar faces can you spot in this shot?

There’s Han, Princess Leia (who’s now going by General Organa, apparently), C-3P0, and Admiral Ackbar!

Someone has already uploaded a high-quality version to YouTube. Don’t expect this to stay up long. The official version of the trailer should be up eventually.

Check it out below.

