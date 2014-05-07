There Are At Least 3 'Star Wars' Spin-Off Movies In The Works

During Disney’s Q2 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger spoke briefly about the future “Star Wars” movies saying there are at least three spin-off films in the works.

“We’re in development on spin-off films which we have not gotten specific about,” he added. “But we feel that we’ve got at least three that we’re targeting to go into production. That pipeline is going to be rich certainly through the end of this decade.”

He also hinted that the “Star Wars” saga may not end with episodes VII, VIII, and IX.

“We intend to make at least three of the ‘Star Wars’ saga, ‘VII, VIII, and IX.'” said Iger. “This should be roughly every other year.”

Previously, Iger would not comment on the number of spin-off films, but has said the standalone pictures will follow individual characters.

It’s been rumoured the movies may follow Yoda, Han Solo, or Boba Fett.

Last week, Disney and Lucasfilm announced initial cast for the film which will see many of the original cast, including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford, reprise their roles.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will be released Dec. 18, 2015.

