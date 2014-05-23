'Godzilla' Director Gareth Edwards Will Make The First 'Star Wars' Spinoff Movie

“Godzilla” director Gareth Edwards is going to be a very busy man.

Not only has his monster reboot for Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures taken off at theatres, but Edwards was just hired to direct the first “Star Wars” spinoff movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Prior to “Godzilla,” Edwards was known for his breakout 2010 indie hit “Monsters” which was made on a small estimated $US500,000 budget.

The film was recently granted a sequel which Edwards will executive produce.

Warner Bros. also announced a sequel to “Godzilla” is already in the works. Since its May 16 release, the movie has made more than $US216 million.

Since the news broke, Legendary Pictures’ Thomas Tull released the following statement confirming Edwards will work on the “Star Wars” picture before any “Godzilla” sequel.

“The plan has always been for Gareth to direct a different film before we started on another ‘Godzilla,’ but who knew it would be a ‘Star Wars’ instalment ?” said Tull. “We have a great plan in store for ‘Godzilla’ fans and I am looking forward to seeing Gareth’s imprint on the ‘Star Wars’ universe.”

Earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a total of three “Star Wars” spinoff movies are in the works. The script for this first one will be written by Gary Whitta (“The Book of Eli”).

The movies have been rumoured to revolve around Han Solo, Boba Fett, or Yoda.

Edwards’ “Star Wars” spinoff will be released December 16, 2016.

